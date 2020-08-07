DC for beautification of the city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur has said that officers and staff of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Bahawalpur must play their due roles in making Bahawalpur more beautiful.

While presiding over a meeting at Committee Room of his office here Friday, he said that all the entry and exit points of the city must be beautified with shady trees and welcome boards to be placed.

He directed to take steps to increase the appearance of Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk. Deputy Commissioner also said that all the ongoing development schemes must be completed on time.