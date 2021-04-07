DC for hundred percent wheat procurement target

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir directed the officers concerned to achieve hundred percent target of wheat procurement and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Addressing the meeting regarding wheat procurement drive here on Wednesday, she also directed the officers to make arrangements for supply of clean drinking water, parking and seating for farmers keeping in view the corona SOPs.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shahrukh Khan Niazi briefing the meeting said that a target had been set to procure 80,000 metric tonnes of wheat in Sargodha district this year and for this purpose, 13 wheat procurement centers had been set up across the district.

He further said that wheat purchase target of Sargodha center No.

2 had been given 7,000 metric tonnes, Asiyanwala center 7,000 metric tonnes, 3,000 metric tonnes Bhalwal center, 4,000 tonnes Phularwan, 12,500 metric tonnes wheat procurement target set in Sillanwali center, 9,000 metric tonnes Shahnikdar center, 6,000 Shahpur, 8500 metric tonnes Farooka center, 4,000 metric tonnes Sial Morh center, Hilalpur center 6500 metric tonnes, 5,000 Sohbagah center while a target of 3500 metric tonnes had been given to Miani wheat purchase center.

DC Naila Baqir said that Bardana app had been introduced for the convenience of farmers, now any farmer could apply for bardana by downloading bardana app on his mobile phone.

The meeting was attended by all Assistant Commissioners, officers of agriculture and fooddepartments.