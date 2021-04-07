UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Hundred Percent Wheat Procurement Target

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 04:01 PM

DC for hundred percent wheat procurement target

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir directed the officers concerned to achieve hundred percent target of wheat procurement and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir directed the officers concerned to achieve hundred percent target of wheat procurement and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Addressing the meeting regarding wheat procurement drive here on Wednesday, she also directed the officers to make arrangements for supply of clean drinking water, parking and seating for farmers keeping in view the corona SOPs.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shahrukh Khan Niazi briefing the meeting said that a target had been set to procure 80,000 metric tonnes of wheat in Sargodha district this year and for this purpose, 13 wheat procurement centers had been set up across the district.

He further said that wheat purchase target of Sargodha center No.

2 had been given 7,000 metric tonnes, Asiyanwala center 7,000 metric tonnes, 3,000 metric tonnes Bhalwal center, 4,000 tonnes Phularwan, 12,500 metric tonnes wheat procurement target set in Sillanwali center, 9,000 metric tonnes Shahnikdar center, 6,000 Shahpur, 8500 metric tonnes Farooka center, 4,000 metric tonnes Sial Morh center, Hilalpur center 6500 metric tonnes, 5,000 Sohbagah center while a target of 3500 metric tonnes had been given to Miani wheat purchase center.

DC Naila Baqir said that Bardana app had been introduced for the convenience of farmers, now any farmer could apply for bardana by downloading bardana app on his mobile phone.

The meeting was attended by all Assistant Commissioners, officers of agriculture and fooddepartments.

Related Topics

Water Shahrukh Khan Mobile Agriculture Sargodha Bhalwal Shahpur Sillanwali All Wheat

Recent Stories

Fakhar Zaman scores century in 3rd ODI against Sou ..

24 minutes ago

Germany to Face Disruptions in Supply of About 900 ..

1 second ago

PPP summons CEC meeting on April 11

3 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks close 0.91 pct lower 7 april 2021 ..

5 seconds ago

Sluggish policing not to be tolerated, warns DIG

5 minutes ago

Kremlin Not Planning to Invite Foreign Guests to M ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.