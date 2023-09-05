DC for making Bahawalpur green, clean

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that the officers and staff of the relevant departments should play a part in making Bahawalpur more beautiful, clean, and green.

He was chairing a meeting held in the committee room of his office on Tuesday. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan, Superintendent Engineer Highways Farrukh Mumtaz Waraich, Director General Parks and Architecture Authority Rubina Iqbal Abbasi, CEO education Muhammad Akram, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, Bahawalpur Waste Management Company's officer Imtiazullah and other relevant officers were present.

The deputy commissioner said that the encroachments should be removed, the roadside areas should be kept clean, and evergreen trees should be planted. Special attention should be paid to the maintenance of green belts in the city. He said that the cleaning arrangements at the entry points of the city should be improved and the plants should be trimmed properly