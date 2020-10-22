UrduPoint.com
DC Inspects Ongoing Road Development Schemes

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:35 PM

DC inspects ongoing road development schemes

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Cap (retd) Bilal Shahid Rao Thursday inspected different under construction roads in various areas of the district and directed for in time completion of all ongoing development schemes to ensure better transportation facilities to the citizens.

The DC accompanied by executive engineer provincial highways Shoukat Ali Rajpar and other officials paid visits to reconstruction schemes of Naushahro Feroze-Tharu Shah road, Kandiaro to Kamal Dero and Kandiaro to Lakha roads.

He directed for construction of shoulders on both sides of road, drainage channels in populated areas for disposal of water and removal of encroachments and maintained that no compromise would be made on quality of work.�

