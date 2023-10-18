DC Islamabad orders crackdown on illegal activities

In a bid to make Islamabad a better city, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, on Wednesday ordered a crackdown on illegal activities in the city. This led to multiple arrests and seizures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) In a bid to make Islamabad a better city, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, on Wednesday ordered a crackdown on illegal activities in the city. This led to multiple arrests and seizures.

The ICT spokesperson, Dr Abdullah Tabasum, said that the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat Aneel Saeed, along with magistrates and civil defence teams, conducted price checking in various areas of the Secretariat Subdivision. The violators were fined and warned as per law.

The team also sealed two illegal petrol pump and one illegal LPG agency and arrested the managers.

In a separate operation, magistrates provided magisterial cover during an operation against illegal construction at Bari Imam.

Meanwhile, fogging/fumigation continues in different areas of Islamabad including housing societies, as per orders of the Deputy Commissioner.

The Civil Defence Teams also continue to take action against beggars, with many arrested and shifted to police stations/Edhi homes.

The crackdown on illegal activities in Islamabad is a welcome move that will help to create a better city for everyone.