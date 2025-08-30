DC Khairpur clarifies boat capsizing incident

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo on Saturday has issued a clarification regarding the recent boat capsizing incident in the district.

According to the DC, all passengers and motorcycles on board the boat have been safely rescued.

The passengers were not flood victims but rather individuals who regularly commute from the kacha area to the city.

The Deputy Commissioner has requested the media to verify facts with the district administration before publishing news related to flood-affected people to ensure accuracy and avoid spreading misinformation.