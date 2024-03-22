DC Kohat Chairs Meeting To Address Issues At KMU Institute Of Medical Sciences
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 08:31 PM
A meeting on Friday was convened at the Kohat Institute of Medical Sciences, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Azmatullah Wazir
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A meeting on Friday was convened at the Kohat Institute of Medical Sciences, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Azmatullah Wazir.
The meeting was attended by the Principal of KMU Institute of Medical Sciences Kohat, representatives from the Department of C&W, officers from WSSC, and various other relevant departments.
The gathering featured a comprehensive briefing on water supply, road repairs, and other pertinent matters. Deputy Commissioner Kohat issued imperative directives to the concerned authorities, emphasizing the urgent resolution of water issues and expeditious completion of road repairs to ensure the provision of essential facilities to the students and staff.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Grant for police officials
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry termed Pakis ..
WB village civic facility programme reviewed
WASA to take solid steps to provide clean drinking water to citizens
Minister for ensuring transparency in online application process for Kisan Dost ..
04 die, 2 injure in collision bikes in DI Khan
Married woman commits suicide by hanging herself
Russia's central bank holds rates amid stubborn inflation
Over 155,000 copies of Holy Quran provided at Prophet's Mosque
A turning point in Pakistan Movement towards independence
Iconic music composer Nisar Bazmi remembered on death anniversary
Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Grant for police officials25 seconds ago
-
WB village civic facility programme reviewed7 minutes ago
-
WASA to take solid steps to provide clean drinking water to citizens7 minutes ago
-
Minister for ensuring transparency in online application process for Kisan Dost Card7 minutes ago
-
04 die, 2 injure in collision bikes in DI Khan58 minutes ago
-
Married woman commits suicide by hanging herself58 minutes ago
-
Over 155,000 copies of Holy Quran provided at Prophet's Mosque1 hour ago
-
A turning point in Pakistan Movement towards independence1 hour ago
-
Iconic music composer Nisar Bazmi remembered on death anniversary1 hour ago
-
Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere1 hour ago
-
Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food points1 hour ago
-
Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not summoning session: Kundi1 hour ago