DC Kohat chairs meeting to address issues at KMU Institute of Medical Sciences

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A meeting on Friday was convened at the Kohat Institute of Medical Sciences, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Azmatullah Wazir.

The meeting was attended by the Principal of KMU Institute of Medical Sciences Kohat, representatives from the Department of C&W, officers from WSSC, and various other relevant departments.

The gathering featured a comprehensive briefing on water supply, road repairs, and other pertinent matters. Deputy Commissioner Kohat issued imperative directives to the concerned authorities, emphasizing the urgent resolution of water issues and expeditious completion of road repairs to ensure the provision of essential facilities to the students and staff.

