DC Launches Tree Plantation Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 01:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Under the "Fight for Right and Independence Celebration Tree Planting Campaign" Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud on Wednesday formally launched the initiative by planting a sapling at the Government Technical College, Kohat.
The ceremony was attended by representatives of the district administration, forest department, and college administration.
In his address, the DC emphasized that tree plantation is the need of the hour and called on every citizen to actively participate to make the country pollution-free, green, and beautiful.
He noted that planting trees is essential for combating climate change, preventing floods, and addressing other environmental hazards.
Saplings were also distributed among students so they could plant them in their homes and neighborhoods, furthering the campaign’s reach.
The event concluded with a special prayer for the peace, security, and prosperity of Pakistan.
