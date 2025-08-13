Open Menu

DC Launches Tree Plantation Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 01:10 PM

DC launches tree plantation campaign

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Under the "Fight for Right and Independence Celebration Tree Planting Campaign" Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud on Wednesday formally launched the initiative by planting a sapling at the Government Technical College, Kohat.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the district administration, forest department, and college administration.

In his address, the DC emphasized that tree plantation is the need of the hour and called on every citizen to actively participate to make the country pollution-free, green, and beautiful.

He noted that planting trees is essential for combating climate change, preventing floods, and addressing other environmental hazards.

Saplings were also distributed among students so they could plant them in their homes and neighborhoods, furthering the campaign’s reach.

The event concluded with a special prayer for the peace, security, and prosperity of Pakistan.

APP/ar-adi

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO f ..

Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..

55 minutes ago
 Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

57 minutes ago
 vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, ..

Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong

1 hour ago
 Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue fo ..

AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025

2 hours ago
 Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in ..

Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants t ..

Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to acquire Chro ..

Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to acquire Chrome browser

11 hours ago
 US, Russia reaffirm commitment to ensure success o ..

US, Russia reaffirm commitment to ensure success of Alaska summit

13 hours ago
 Iraq, Syria discuss revival of Banias pipeline for ..

Iraq, Syria discuss revival of Banias pipeline for oil exports

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan