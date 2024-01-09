DC Mardan reviews ongoing anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to various Basic Health Units (BHUs) and adjoining areas on the second day of anti-polio vaccination and reviewed the ongoing campaign and general security situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to various Basic Health Units (BHUs) and adjoining areas on the second day of anti-polio vaccination and reviewed the ongoing campaign and general security situation.

Meanwhile, the DC along with SP Police Ijaz Sherpao and N Staff Officer Dr.

Umar Sharif supervised the polio teams in the BHUs and adjacent areas, checked the records, and examined the refusals in various places.

Fayyaz Khan Sherpao praised the polio teams for their excellent performance and directed them to conduct house-to-house inspections so that no child misses the anti-polio drops.

He also urged for providing awareness to the refusing parents and cooperation with the polio teams.