DC Orders Action Against Illegal Cattle Markets In City

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

DC orders action against illegal cattle markets in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik on Thursday directed officers concerned to take action against illegal cattle markets in the Punjab capital.

The DC urged people to buy animals from 12 authorized cattle markets, including Lakhu Der, LDA City, Pine Avenue, K-Block DHA, Kahna Kacha, Fruit Market Kacha, Saggian, NFC Society, Raiwind Road, Raiwind Manga Road, Shahpur Kanjran, Hazrat Usman Ghani Road.

He stressed people to follow coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) incattle markets.

More Stories From Pakistan

