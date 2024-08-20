Open Menu

DC Reviews Anti Dengue Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 03:30 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahar said dengue larva had been detected

during surveillance across the district in the current year.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee

here on Tuesday.

Executive District Officer Health Dr Faisal Waheed, District Health Officer and Focal Person for

Dengue Dr Riaz Hussain, Deputy Director food Authority Tahir Saeed, and other officials from relevant departments were also present.

The meeting took a detailed review of the preventive measures to combat dengue.

The Dc urged people to make the government efforts regarding dengue prevention a success

by adopting precautionary measures especially during the rainy season.

