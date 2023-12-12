DC reviews demand, supply, sale of fertilizers

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the measures related to demand, supply, and sale of fertilizer at fixed rates.

Deputy Director Agriculture Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Director Agriculture Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq, District Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension), representatives of Agrochemicals, FFC, and Fatima Fertilizer Company along with fertilizer dealers were present.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa directed that the sale of fertilizer as per demand should be ensured. He said that fertilizer should be sold to farmers according to demand and the supply of fertilizer should also be increased.

He said that the sale of fertilizer should be ensured at a fixed rate.

Representatives of fertilizer companies and fertilizer dealers informed the meeting about the demand and supply of fertilizer. Deputy Director of Agriculture (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq said that wheat has been cultivated on 0.7 million acres of area.

An area of 0.1 million acres of land has been cultivated with edible oil crops, orchards, and fodder. He said that a total fine of Rs 4.8 million was received from violators for selling fertilizer at prices more than fixed rate and hoarding of fertilizers. As many as 57 FIRs have been registered in police stations.