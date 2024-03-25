DC reviews progress on price control, Clean Punjab drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office here Monday to review the performance of the Price Control Magistrates and the actions taken under the Clean Punjab Program.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Price Control Magistrates to ensure the sale of food items at prescribed rates. The Price Control Magistrates were instructed to check the prices of essential items in the field on a daily basis. Legal action will be taken in case of violations, the DC said. He emphasized to display price lists prominently in shops to facilitate consumers during purchases.

Additionally, a review of the ongoing activities under the Clean Punjab Program was conducted. Relevant officers were directed to work efficiently under the program. It was decided to increase further activities in the ongoing initiatives so that the local people can benefit from relief. The officers were instructed to oversee all matters in the field.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Chief Executive Officer of Bahawalpur West Management Company Naeem Akhtar, District Council CEO Nasrullah Malik, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Azhar Javaid, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, and other relevant officers.