DC Reviews Progress On Price Control, Clean Punjab Drive
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office here Monday to review the performance of the Price Control Magistrates and the actions taken under the Clean Punjab Program.
The Deputy Commissioner directed the Price Control Magistrates to ensure the sale of food items at prescribed rates. The Price Control Magistrates were instructed to check the prices of essential items in the field on a daily basis. Legal action will be taken in case of violations, the DC said. He emphasized to display price lists prominently in shops to facilitate consumers during purchases.
Additionally, a review of the ongoing activities under the Clean Punjab Program was conducted. Relevant officers were directed to work efficiently under the program. It was decided to increase further activities in the ongoing initiatives so that the local people can benefit from relief. The officers were instructed to oversee all matters in the field.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Chief Executive Officer of Bahawalpur West Management Company Naeem Akhtar, District Council CEO Nasrullah Malik, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Azhar Javaid, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, and other relevant officers.
Recent Stories
Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KDA team accesses damages by avalanche on Lake Road Naran1 minute ago
-
DC visits various areas to inspect traffic management1 minute ago
-
More than 7.5 kg drugs recovered1 minute ago
-
PR to run four special trains on Eid ul Fitr1 minute ago
-
Speaker KP assembly lauds rescue 1122's swift action to save labourer from drowning1 minute ago
-
ACS instructs for preparation of PC1 of three highways including Multan-Vehari road2 minutes ago
-
Minister for Maritime Affairs visits PNSC headquarters2 minutes ago
-
FESCO shutdown2 minutes ago
-
HESCO detects 295 more cases of power theft2 minutes ago
-
Babar Sarfraz Alpa assumes charge as RPO11 minutes ago
-
Police continue crackdown on profiteers11 minutes ago
-
DG Agri Research felicitates Advisor Social Welfare12 minutes ago