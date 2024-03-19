Open Menu

DC Sanghar Administers Oath To Newly Elected Municipal Councilors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 07:38 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran Al Hasan Khowaja administered the oath to newly elected municipal committee councilors Rashid Arain from Sanghar and Asif Ansari elected from Tando Adam.

The District Election Commissioner Shahnawaz Brohi, Election Officer Muhammad Umair, Additional Director Local Government Jamshed Qaim Khani and Municipal Chairman Rashid Mughal along with PPP workers were also present in the event.

It may be mentioned that elections were held on both seats under the orders of the Election Commission after disqualification of a councilor in Ward No. 12 Sanghar and directives of re-election in Ward No. 18 Tando Adam, in which the candidates of PPP were successful in both the wards, who took oath on Tuesday.

