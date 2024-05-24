DC Visits Cattle Market, Reviews Arrangements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited Model Cattle Market Niamoana
Sammundri Road on Friday and reviewed arrangements being finalized to facilitate people
on Eidul Azha.
The DC visited various parts of the market and directed to improve facilities for cattle dealers.
He said that proper checking mechanism should be implemented before the entry of any animal
in the market besides ensuring their vaccination against ticks and congo virus.
The DC also visited Rescue 1122 picket and directed the assistant commissioner
that no illegal cattle market or sale/purchase point should be established near Model Cattle
Market Niamoana Sammundri Road.
Later, the deputy commissioner visited Khannuana Bypass Road and reviewed the sites
for temporary sale/purchase of animals on Eid.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Driving licence branch to remain closed till 27th5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner alerts relevant agencies to get ready for upcoming monsoons5 minutes ago
-
300 tons of Zamzam water supplied daily to Prophet's Mosque5 minutes ago
-
Agriculture dept seizes 65000 kg smuggled sulfur worth over Rs 98.6m, two held5 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 mock exercise for expected floods15 minutes ago
-
18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted15 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue campaign continues in Sargodha15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits heatwave camp15 minutes ago
-
BZU holds annual Pharmacy practice research showcase programme15 minutes ago
-
4 illegal housing colonies sealed25 minutes ago
-
Governor chairs senate meeting of UoS25 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter arrested with 13 stolen motorcycles25 minutes ago