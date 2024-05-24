DC visits cattle market, reviews arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited Model Cattle Market Niamoana

Sammundri Road on Friday and reviewed arrangements being finalized to facilitate people

on Eidul Azha.

The DC visited various parts of the market and directed to improve facilities for cattle dealers.

He said that proper checking mechanism should be implemented before the entry of any animal

in the market besides ensuring their vaccination against ticks and congo virus.

The DC also visited Rescue 1122 picket and directed the assistant commissioner

that no illegal cattle market or sale/purchase point should be established near Model Cattle

Market Niamoana Sammundri Road.

Later, the deputy commissioner visited Khannuana Bypass Road and reviewed the sites

for temporary sale/purchase of animals on Eid.