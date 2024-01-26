DC Visits Control Room Set Up For General Elections 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 06:36 PM
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the control room set up at his office regarding the General Elections 2024
Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Returning Officer Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azim Zeeshan, and other relevant officers were present.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Returning Officer Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azim Zeeshan, and other relevant officers were present.
Representatives of the district administration, police, MEPCO, PTCL, NTC, Rescue 1122, Sui Gas, and other relevant departments will also be present in the control room on the day of the elections.
He instructed the concerned officers that all the arrangements of the control room regarding the election should be completed on time. He said that the representatives of related departments should perform their duties efficiently. Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Focal Person Control Room Naeem Sadiq Cheema briefed about the control room.
