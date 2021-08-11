DC visits different areas of Naushehroferoze district

NAUSHEHROFEROZ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam accompanied by Executive engineer Public health engineering department Ghulam Hyder Shaikh and other officers Wednesday visited Nausheroferoze, Kandiaro and Mithiani talukas.

During his visit to Mithyani, the DC expressed dissatisfaction over poor sanitation work and stagnant water accumulated on the roads.

The DC directed the Executive engineer and town administration to drain out accumulated water immediately.

He said that ensuring provision of cleanliness facilities to citizens was the responsibility of civic agencies and strict action would be taken against officers found negligent.

Later, the deputy commissioner visited Markazi Imam Bargaah Hazrat Abu Taalib Mithyani, Markazi Imam Bargah Kandiaro and route of mourning procession in Mithyani and directed to ensure better cleanliness and lighting arrangements. Assistant Commissioner Naushahro Feroze Ehsan ullah and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.