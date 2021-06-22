DC visits drive through vaccination centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Tuesday visited the drive through vaccination center at Gaddafi Stadium to review arrangements.

Mudassar Riaz checked the method of vaccination and monitored the process.

The DC said the drive through vaccination center was a good step by the district administration,adding that citizens could get vaccination by sitting in vehicles.