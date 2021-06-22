UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Drive Through Vaccination Centre

Umer Jamshaid 45 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:20 PM

DC visits drive through vaccination centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Tuesday visited the drive through vaccination center at Gaddafi Stadium to review arrangements.

Mudassar Riaz checked the method of vaccination and monitored the process.

The DC said the drive through vaccination center was a good step by the district administration,adding that citizens could get vaccination by sitting in vehicles.

Related Topics

Vehicles

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs highlights features of 2nd release o ..

6 minutes ago

TECNO to delight all fans with another Photowalk t ..

15 minutes ago

Mattar Al Tayer receives International Olympic Com ..

46 minutes ago

Together, we thrive.

57 minutes ago

Health deptt resumes coronavirus vaccination

20 minutes ago

China's Heilongjiang sees foreign trade rise 10 pc ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.