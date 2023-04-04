DC visits wheat procurement centers in Yazman

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited wheat procurement centers in Derawar Fort, Mirana, and Shahi areas of Tehsil Yazman.

He said that wheat should be brought to the respective wheat procurement centers after the distribution of gunny bags.

He said that legal action will be taken in case of any violation. The wheat procurement target has been set at 380,000 metric tons and 29 wheat procurement centers have been made functional in the district, he added.

The staff of the food Department was also present on this occasion.