DC Ziarat chairs meeting to improve health facilities for patients

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat Hamad-ur Rehman on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the District Health Committee to improve the quality of health facilities for patients in the area.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Badar Nadeem Ansari, DSMP PHI Faridullah Panizai, MS Dr. Irfanuddin participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, important decisions were taken regarding the appointment of Dr Paramedical staff on duty and the provision of facilities in hospitals.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Hamad-ur Rahman said that doctors are the messiah of the nation, they should treat the people better and fulfil their duties honestly.

He said that strict action would be taken against those absentee doctors and paramedical staff in order to improve functional of hospitals in the area.

He said that cleanliness and sanitation should be enhanced in all hospitals, the shortage of medicines would be addressed in all the hospitals of Ziarat district.

The DC said that all available resources would be used to provide health facilities to the people.

He said that the doctors and their supporting staff should not give the public an opportunity to complain against them and action could be taken on the public complaints.