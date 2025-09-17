Open Menu

DDWC Approves 9 Schemes In Lahore Division

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A meeting of the Divisional Development Working Committee (DDWC) was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Lahore Division Marryam Khan to review and approve development schemes across the division, here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, a total of 11 schemes were presented, including one scheme of TEPA, one sewerage scheme from Kasur, and nine road sector schemes. After a detailed review, the committee approved nine schemes and deferred two for further consideration.

The Commissioner emphasized that approval of any development scheme would be strictly conditional upon the submission of all required No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

She further directed that before construction of new roads, it must be ensured that no government agency would later seek to dig or cut the roads for utility works.

Commissioner Marryam Khan stressed that every development scheme must undergo complete scrutiny in line with laid-down Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and should be executed with a strong focus on quality standards, ensuring timely completion within the set deadlines and timelines.

The meeting was attended by Director Development Lahore Division Javed Rasheed Chauhan, Deputy Director Muhammad Tayyab, Assistant Director Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal, along with development officers from across the division.

