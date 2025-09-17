Hot, humid, partly cloudy conditions prevail in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Hot, humid, and partly cloudy conditions prevailed in the city on Wednesday, with the Met Office forecasting similar weather for the next 24 hours.

According to officials, moist currents from the Arabian Sea are affecting the upper parts of the country, while a shallow westerly wave is also present in the region.

They said most areas will remain dry, however, rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely at isolated locations in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, the Potohar region, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavy downpours may occur in parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Potohar region, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas.

Rainfall was reported in Dir, Mir Khani, Chitral, Pattan, Rawalakot, Kotli, and Karachi. The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded in Turbat at 42°C, while Lahore registered 34°C.