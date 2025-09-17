Hot, Humid, Partly Cloudy Conditions Prevail In Lahore
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Hot, humid, and partly cloudy conditions prevailed in the city on Wednesday, with the Met Office forecasting similar weather for the next 24 hours.
According to officials, moist currents from the Arabian Sea are affecting the upper parts of the country, while a shallow westerly wave is also present in the region.
They said most areas will remain dry, however, rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely at isolated locations in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, the Potohar region, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavy downpours may occur in parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Potohar region, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas.
Rainfall was reported in Dir, Mir Khani, Chitral, Pattan, Rawalakot, Kotli, and Karachi. The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded in Turbat at 42°C, while Lahore registered 34°C.
Recent Stories
Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..
UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi
UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..
Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..
Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan
UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..
YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators
Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect
PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation
Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..
PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row
UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Implementation of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s proposals key to ensuring Middle East Peace: Experts3 minutes ago
-
DDWC approves 9 schemes in Lahore Division3 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy conditions prevail in Lahore3 minutes ago
-
11,955 fined, 213 arrested over profiteering13 minutes ago
-
319,000 tons of wheat seized from hoarders in 16 days13 minutes ago
-
Social Security commissioner reviews performance of hospitals23 minutes ago
-
33-member security committee formed for PA23 minutes ago
-
Implementation of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s proposals key to ensuring Middle East Peace: Experts33 minutes ago
-
Implementation of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s proposals key to ensuring Middle East Peace: Experts33 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker slams Indian brutality in IIOJK43 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman orders immediate compliance with decisions53 minutes ago
-
NDF Pakistan’s awareness campaign on Immunization, HPV vaccine continues53 minutes ago