DDWP Approves 10 Development Schemes Worth Rs.980.5 Mln

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved 10 development schemes of Rs.980.5 million for Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved 10 development schemes of Rs.980.5 million for Faisalabad division.

Chairing DDWP meeting here on Wednesday, Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz said that Rs.55.5 million would be spent on Tuff Tiles project in Tehsil Kamalia, Toba Tek Singh whereas Rs.100 million would be expended on 2 sewer lines in Municipal Committee Jhang.

Similarly, Rs.100 million would be spent on highways scheme in Chiniot whereas Rs.

150 million would be spent on a highways department scheme in Jhang, Rs.190 million on up-gradation of a college in Chund Bharwana Jhang, Rs.120 million on Boys Degree College Toba Tek Singh, Rs.65 million on Government Fareed Bukhsh Associate College, Rs.125 million on up-gradation of DC Complex Toba Tek Singh and Rs.75 million on upgrading District Council Dispensary up to Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Kamalia.

Director Development Dr. Naveed Iftikhar Aulakh and other officers were also present in the meeting.

