Death Anniversary Of Actor Mehboob Alam Observed
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Death anniversary of renowned television and film actor Mehboob Alam was observed on Monday.
Born on March 14, 1948, Mehboob Alam was a versatile actor with a unique acting style.
He was best known for his remarkable role in the Pakistan Television classic drama serial "Waris" in which he played the role of Chaudhry Hashmat Ali.
He also appeared in famous ptv drama Andhera Ujala, Apnay Log, and Neelay Hath.
Mehboob Alam also acted in 38 movies which included 12 urdu, 15 Punjabi, and 11 Sindhi movies.
Recent Stories
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister commits to implement health System improvement roadmap6 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Singh urges all political parties to forge unity to address challenges26 minutes ago
-
PM expresses sorrow over death of PML-N leader Raja Waqar Mumtaz36 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly session summoned today41 minutes ago
-
Vendor booked over adulteration46 minutes ago
-
Spices’ factory sealed46 minutes ago
-
Youth drowned46 minutes ago
-
Scrutiny of documents for Senate polls to be finalized by Mar 1956 minutes ago
-
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today1 hour ago
-
Firework factory gutted2 hours ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti condemns power outages in IIOJK during Ramadan2 hours ago
-
Dar among four candidates vying for Capital Senate seats13 hours ago