Death Anniversary Of Former PM ZA Bhutto Observed
Published April 04, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The 45th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was observed on Thursday.
According to focal Person of Bilawal House, due to Ramazan Sharif public gathering will be held on the 14th of this month at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto which will be addressed by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other party leaders.
Meanwhile, the collective Fateha Khwani ceremony will be offered after Iftar and elected MNA and MPAs of Larkana Division will participate.
Sindh government has announced a public holiday on the occasion.
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Peoples’ Party Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
In his message on the occasion, he said Shaheed Bhutto rendered exemplary services on the political and social landscape of the country.
He said that Shaheed Bhutto gave a unanimous constitution to the country and the nuclear programme, agricultural and industrial reforms introduced by him are a gift for the country.
Bilawal Bhutto said legacy of Shaheed Bhutto in the shape of Pak-China friendship and promoting partnership with Islamic countries has always been a guiding principle.
Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also paid rich tributes to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for his services for strengthening democracy in the country.
