Death Anniversary Of Renowned Comedian, Film Actor Rangeela Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The 18th death anniversary of comedian, singer and film actor Rangeela was observed on Wednesday.

Born on January 1, 1937 in Parachimar, his real name was Muhammad Saeed Khan.

His family migrated to Peshawar when he was still a child. Later, Rangeela moved to Lahore at a young age and earned his livelihood by painting billboards for the Pakistani film industry.

By the stroke of luck when he was 20, Rangeela was asked to substitute an absent comedian at the set. His career formally started at the age of 21 with a Punjabi feature film 'Jatti' (1958) and from that moment on, he never looked back and soon emerged as one of the Lollywood's most sought-after comedians.

He founded Rangeela Productions and manifested his multi-faceted talents by directing 'Diya aur Toofan' that was released in 1969.

He further introduced himself as a singer with blockbusters like 'Ga mairay manwa gata jaray, Jana hai hamka dour'. Rangeela dexterously played three characters in "Parda Na Uthao" .

With political satire 'Insaan aur Gadha', he established himself as a writer with profundity in his works. 'Qubra Ashiq' was his interpretation of Victor Hugo's Notre-Dame de Paris.

The actor worked in over 300 films throughout his career and is regarded as the king of comedy in Pakistan. He worked for around four decades in the show business and was considered to be one of the top comedians in all of Asia.

Moreover, for his services to the film industry, Rangeela received several awards including the President's Pride of Performance in 2005 for excellence in the field of cinema. Rangeela died on this day in 2005, at the age of 68.

