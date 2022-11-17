Death anniversary Senator Haji Adeel on Nov 18

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :6th death anniversary of veteran politician Haji Mohammad Adeel is being commemorated today (Friday).

Late Haji Mohammad Adeel, a Hindko speaker, was from a family of anti-imperialists, the son of Hakeem Abdul Jalil (Hakeem Sahib an active member of Non-Violence and Khudai Khidmatgar Movements against the British Empire in the Sub-Continent and was the president of All India National Congress Committee Peshawar District. He was a close colleague of Bacha Khan and Mahatama Gandhi and Member of Central working committee of Congress.

Haji Mohammad Adeel begun his political career from the platform of National Awami Party (ANP) and later associated with Awami National Party (ANP) for several decades.

During his political career, he served as finance minister and deputy speaker of the provincial assembly of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He was elected as member of the provincial assembly in consecutive elections of 1990, 1993 and 1997.

He had also represented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National Finance Commission of Pakistan and also member of the standing committees on Interior, Defence, Defence Production, Textile Industry, Information and Broadcasting and Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas.

He was Parliamentary Leader in Senate and also remained president of ANP for a short time, Chairman Election Commission of ANP and Coordinator ANP Lawyers.

Due to his active role in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, he was also conferred on with Sitara-e-Imtiaz by then President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari.

He was also Member Central & Provincial Executive Committees of ANP, Member, National Executive Committee, Pakistan India People Forum for Peace and Democracy and Member of National Steering Committee INSA (Imagine a New South Asia).

Haji Adeel believed in friendly relations between India and Pakistan and led the caucus of parliamentarians for New South Asia. In 2010, Haji Muhammad Adeel declared Hindu Raja Dahir as the hero of the Pashtuns over Muhammad bin Qasim.

Haji Adeel also supported various initiatives for Sustainable Development in Pakistan. He supported Pakistani civil society organizations and South Asian Rights groups.

Haji Muhammad Adeel was died of renal failure at Combined Military Hospital Peshawar on 18 November 2016.