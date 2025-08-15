SDMA Chief warns tourists against traveling to AJK amid severe weather threats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Director General of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Sardar Waheed Khan, strongly advised tourists on Friday to cancel any travel plans to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) due to continuous monsoon rainfall, the risk of cloudbursts and the peril posed by bridges near nullahs and rivers, warning that the extreme weather conditions could turn travel not only dangerous but potentially life-threatening.

In an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, SDMA DG emphasized avoiding risky narrow paths and fragile bridges near nullahs and rivers, advising travelers to rely solely on main roads to ensure their safety amid the severe weather conditions.

He added that heavy rains and flash floods have devastated Azad Kashmir, Kaghan Valley and Gilgit-Baltistan, killing at least 10 people and leaving hundreds stranded, with rescue teams recovering bodies.

Responding to a query, DG stated that this year’s monsoon rains have seen an increase of 50 to 65 percent compared to previous years, adding, the intensity and frequency of rainfall have significantly impacted vulnerable regions, raising concerns about future weather patterns and preparedness measures.

He further explained that a total of eight monsoon spells were predicted for this season.

Out of these, six have already occurred, while two more are yet to come. The ongoing spell, marked by heavy rainfall and the threat of flooding, continues to affect various areas.

Looking ahead, he revealed that next year is expected to bring 11 monsoon spells, indicating a further shift in weather trends.

The current spell, he added, is likely to persist until August 31, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure timely response and safety.

He further advised citizens to follow the instructions being issued by district administrations, NDMA and SDMA, all of whom are actively coordinating to manage the evolving situation.

He urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, especially to high-risk areas, as the weather remains highly unpredictable and dangerous.

Muzaffarabad has been identified as the most affected area so far, witnessing severe impacts from the ongoing monsoon, he said.

However, he noted that this year stands out due to the exceptional phenomenon of frequent cloudburst incidents, which have intensified the scale of destruction and posed serious challenges for rescue and relief operations.