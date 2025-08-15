Open Menu

Foolproof Security Being Ensured During Chehlum:CPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 01:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar on Friday said that foolproof security arrangements were being ensured during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s) across the district.

According to a spokesperson,CPO said in a statement that keeping in view the sensitivity,best security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident in the city.

He said that a total of nine traditional mourning processions would be taken out in the city out of which three have been declared in category A and six in category B.

A total of 1237 police officials have been deployed in the city while eight vigilance teams have also been made for strict monitoring.

He said that various reserves teams have also been formed for quick response in any emergency like situation.

The CPO maintained that city traffic police have also made a comprehensive plan for alternative routes to facilitate masses and to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

He urged masses to cooperate with police in maintaining law and order and inform police in case of any suspicious person or activity around them.

