Open Menu

Fresh Monsoon Spell Trigger Landslides, Block Key Roads In Gilgit-Baltistan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Fresh Monsoon spell trigger landslides, block key roads in Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Heavy monsoon rains in Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday unleashed a fresh spell of landslides, flash floods, and mudslides, disrupting traffic at multiple points and forcing the closure of several key roads.

According to a National Highway Authority (NHA) spokesperson, the Jaglot-Skardu Road has been blocked at four separate points, including Jinnah Nullah, Chamcho, Malopa, and Baghicha, where two-way traffic remains suspended due to landslides.

Floodwaters have also halted vehicular movement near the Sultanabad Bridge, the spokesperson added.

NHA teams are on-site carrying out relief and clearance operations, and traffic flow has already been restored in Balakot, Paras, and Paghil. Efforts are underway to reopen the road in Jhal Khad.

All relief operations are being monitored from the control room established at the NHA headquarters. As per the directions of the Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, the NHA Chairman, Shehryar Sultan, is personally overseeing the ongoing activities.

Recent Stories

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity ..

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025

21 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate several world lead ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..

51 minutes ago
 At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wrea ..

At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP

2 hours ago
 World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

4 hours ago
Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal wi ..

Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal with international consortium

10 hours ago
 RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net pro ..

RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net profit for H1/25

12 hours ago
 High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over ..

High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over to Chinese authorities

12 hours ago
 Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE A ..

Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE Ambassador

12 hours ago
 UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherl ..

UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherly relations, efforts to addres ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence D ..

Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence Day anniversary with traditiona ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan