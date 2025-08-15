Fresh Monsoon Spell Trigger Landslides, Block Key Roads In Gilgit-Baltistan
Published August 15, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Heavy monsoon rains in Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday unleashed a fresh spell of landslides, flash floods, and mudslides, disrupting traffic at multiple points and forcing the closure of several key roads.
According to a National Highway Authority (NHA) spokesperson, the Jaglot-Skardu Road has been blocked at four separate points, including Jinnah Nullah, Chamcho, Malopa, and Baghicha, where two-way traffic remains suspended due to landslides.
Floodwaters have also halted vehicular movement near the Sultanabad Bridge, the spokesperson added.
NHA teams are on-site carrying out relief and clearance operations, and traffic flow has already been restored in Balakot, Paras, and Paghil. Efforts are underway to reopen the road in Jhal Khad.
All relief operations are being monitored from the control room established at the NHA headquarters. As per the directions of the Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, the NHA Chairman, Shehryar Sultan, is personally overseeing the ongoing activities.
