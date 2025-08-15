Police suspend officer for slapping suspect during arrest resistance

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah has taken notice of an incident in Mir Hazar police station jurisdiction,where a police official allegedly slapped a suspect during resistance to arrest on Friday.

According to a police spokesperson,the official,identified as constable Mulazim Hussain has been closed to the police lines following the incident.

DSP headquarters has been appointed as the inquiry officer to investigate the matter.

Further departmental action would be taken in light of the inquiry findings,spokesperson added.

DPO said unprofessional conduct would not be tolerated under any circumstances.