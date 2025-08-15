Police Suspend Officer For Slapping Suspect During Arrest Resistance
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 01:00 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah has taken notice of an incident in Mir Hazar police station jurisdiction,where a police official allegedly slapped a suspect during resistance to arrest on Friday.
According to a police spokesperson,the official,identified as constable Mulazim Hussain has been closed to the police lines following the incident.
DSP headquarters has been appointed as the inquiry officer to investigate the matter.
Further departmental action would be taken in light of the inquiry findings,spokesperson added.
DPO said unprofessional conduct would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Recent Stories
TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025
UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..
At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP
World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025
Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal with international consortium
RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net profit for H1/25
High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over to Chinese authorities
Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE Ambassador
UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherly relations, efforts to addres ..
Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence Day anniversary with traditiona ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris placed under draconian security protocols across IIOJK on Indian Independence Day57 seconds ago
-
Haripur Police arrest four drug dealers, seize over 17 kilograms of narcotics1 minute ago
-
Police suspend officer for slapping suspect during arrest resistance1 minute ago
-
Foolproof security being ensured during Chehlum:CPO1 minute ago
-
SDMA Chief warns tourists against traveling to AJK amid severe weather threats11 minutes ago
-
Fresh Monsoon spell trigger landslides, block key roads in Gilgit-Baltistan11 minutes ago
-
One new bill introduced in Senate, 2 referred to Standing Committees11 minutes ago
-
NDMA central body for disaster preparedness: Senate told11 minutes ago
-
15 criminals held11 minutes ago
-
Youth activist from KP honoured with Pride of Pakistan Award11 minutes ago
-
President expresses grief over loss of lives due to rains, flash floods21 minutes ago
-
Black Day observed with widespread protests in IIOJK on India's Independence Day21 minutes ago