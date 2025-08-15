Open Menu

Police Suspend Officer For Slapping Suspect During Arrest Resistance

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Police suspend officer for slapping suspect during arrest resistance

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah has taken notice of an incident in Mir Hazar police station jurisdiction,where a police official allegedly slapped a suspect during resistance to arrest on Friday.

According to a police spokesperson,the official,identified as constable Mulazim Hussain has been closed to the police lines following the incident.

DSP headquarters has been appointed as the inquiry officer to investigate the matter.

Further departmental action would be taken in light of the inquiry findings,spokesperson added.

DPO said unprofessional conduct would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Recent Stories

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity ..

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025

31 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate several world lead ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..

1 hour ago
 At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wrea ..

At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP

2 hours ago
 World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

4 hours ago
Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal wi ..

Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal with international consortium

11 hours ago
 RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net pro ..

RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net profit for H1/25

12 hours ago
 High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over ..

High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over to Chinese authorities

12 hours ago
 Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE A ..

Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE Ambassador

12 hours ago
 UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherl ..

UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherly relations, efforts to addres ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence D ..

Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence Day anniversary with traditiona ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan