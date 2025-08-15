One New Bill Introduced In Senate, 2 Referred To Standing Committees
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Federal Prosecution Service (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was introduced in Senate on Friday while two others bills including the National school of Public Policy (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2025 were referred to the concerned standing committees.
Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Talal Chaudhry introduced a bill further to amend the Federal Prosecution Service Act, 2023 [The Federal Prosecution Service (Amendment) Bill, 2025] in the House.
Similarly, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik moved the National School of Public Policy (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2025 respectively in the House as passed by the National Assembly.
Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani referred the bills to concerned standing committees for detailed deliberation.
Meanwhile, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chauhdary on behalf of Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb laid before the Senate the Virtual Assets Ordinance, 2025 (Ordinance No. VII of 2025), as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
APP/raz-zah
