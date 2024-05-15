Decades Of Brutal Militarization, HR Abuses Go Unchecked In IIOJK
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) As the world is observing the International Day of Families, the Kashmiri families in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continue to face miseries and victimization at the hands of Indian army and police for demanding their right to self-determination in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the International Day of Families revealed that Jammu and Kashmir, being the most militarized zone in the world, has witnessed killings, enforced disappearances, torture, rapes, and other brutalities by the Indian forces over the three decades.
The report highlighted that more than 8,000 people have vanished in custody after being arrested by the Indian army, police, and paramilitary forces during cordon and search operations and house raids since 1990. Thousands of families of victims of enforced disappearances have been working tirelessly to trace their missing ones.
The families of those who disappeared suffer economically because, in most cases, the breadwinner of the family is targeted. Kashmiris of every age and gender are being mercilessly killed, tortured, and humiliated for demanding freedom.
Thousands of Kashmiris, including over three dozen women leaders, are facing illegal detention inside Kashmir jails and in the infamous Tihar Jail in India. They are being victimized under black laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act, Disturbed Areas Act, Public Safety Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act only for representing the Kashmiri people’s righteous demand and aspirations, the report added.
APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar expressed solidarity with the members of the families of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, activists, and youth, who are facing illegal detention and injustice. He appealed to the world community to support the victim families in IIOJK.
Recent Stories
Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab
PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team
Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today
Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SMC principal visits Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital8 minutes ago
-
Student Council's election begins today (May 16)8 minutes ago
-
PM Shahbaz Sharif committed to building country’s climate resilience: Romina8 minutes ago
-
First Afghan International Scholar earns MPhil in Oral Pathology at KMU8 minutes ago
-
Police foil terrorist plot, defuse 8kg of explosive material8 minutes ago
-
KP Governor for creating awareness among farmers about new types of wheat to increase growth8 minutes ago
-
Expert advises plenty of fluids, green vegetables to beat scorching heat waves18 minutes ago
-
Students of postgraduate college Abbottabad witness NA proceedings28 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for Major Babar Khan martyred in Zhob28 minutes ago
-
Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab39 minutes ago
-
Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan2 hours ago
-
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures2 hours ago