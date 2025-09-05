Defence Day Symbolizes National Unity And Sacrifices Of Martyrs: MD PBM
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Senator Capt (R) Shaheen Khalid Butt, has said that September 06, Defence Day of Pakistan, stands as a symbol of sacrifice, bravery, unity and national pride in the country’s history.
In an exclusive talk with APP, he said the day provides an opportunity to renew the pledge that the entire nation will always remain united and resolute in safeguarding the freedom and sovereignty of the motherland.
He said the unforgettable sacrifices of martyrs can never be erased from memory as they laid down their lives to defend Pakistan.
The MD PBM added that Defence Day is not only a remembrance of the past but also a message for present and future generations to value independence and always remain ready to protect the country’s stability and security.
He emphasized that this occasion reminds the nation to foster unity in ranks, foil the designs of adversaries, and work with dedication for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.
Shaheen Khalid Butt also prayed for the eternal elevation of martyrs’ ranks and for Pakistan to always remain safe, strong and dignified.
