Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2025) Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, leader of Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Aain Pakistan, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

In his plea, Khokhar argued that under Section 2(2) of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, the decision to form a full court is lawful, and neither the registrar nor any other authority has the power to override the committee’s decision.

The petition further stated that the Chief Justice’s clarification for non-implementation of the committee’s decision has no legal standing, and that the amendments introduced through the Act are inconsistent with the Constitution and the law.

Khokhar requested the court to enforce the Practice and Procedure Committee’s majority decision of October 31, which called for the formation of a full court to hear matters relating to the 26th Amendment.

He also sought annulment of the administrative order that prevented implementation of the committee’s decision.

It may be recalled that on October 31, the Practice and Procedure Committee had resolved that a full court should be constituted to hear challenges to the 26th Constitutional Amendment.