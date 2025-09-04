Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Challenges 26th Constitutional Amendment In SC
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2025 | 06:10 PM
Khokhar requests court to enforce Practice and Procedure Committee’s majority decision of October 31, which called for formation of a full court to hear matters relating to the 26th Amendment
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2025) Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, leader of Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Aain Pakistan, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the 26th Constitutional Amendment.
In his plea, Khokhar argued that under Section 2(2) of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, the decision to form a full court is lawful, and neither the registrar nor any other authority has the power to override the committee’s decision.
The petition further stated that the Chief Justice’s clarification for non-implementation of the committee’s decision has no legal standing, and that the amendments introduced through the Act are inconsistent with the Constitution and the law.
Khokhar requested the court to enforce the Practice and Procedure Committee’s majority decision of October 31, which called for the formation of a full court to hear matters relating to the 26th Amendment.
He also sought annulment of the administrative order that prevented implementation of the committee’s decision.
It may be recalled that on October 31, the Practice and Procedure Committee had resolved that a full court should be constituted to hear challenges to the 26th Constitutional Amendment.
Recent Stories
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sends massive earthquake relief aid to Afghanistan on PM directions2 minutes ago
-
KP Governor urges business community to invest in economic growth2 minutes ago
-
Jatli Police arrest 2 accused for threatening couple2 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad slaps show-cause notices on 11 officers, imposes ban on unregistered motorcycles2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan–Rwanda PFG proposes counterpart body in Rwanda’s parliament2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police finalize security plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)12 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements discussed for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in D.I Khan12 minutes ago
-
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow12 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses Shibli Faraz, Kanwal Shauzab's contempt cases22 minutes ago
-
High-level meeting reviews crime control strategy in Federal Capital22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects30 minutes ago