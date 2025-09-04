Open Menu

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Challenges 26th Constitutional Amendment In SC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

Khokhar requests court to enforce Practice and Procedure Committee’s majority decision of October 31, which called for formation of a full court to hear matters relating to the 26th Amendment

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2025) Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, leader of Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Aain Pakistan, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

In his plea, Khokhar argued that under Section 2(2) of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, the decision to form a full court is lawful, and neither the registrar nor any other authority has the power to override the committee’s decision.

The petition further stated that the Chief Justice’s clarification for non-implementation of the committee’s decision has no legal standing, and that the amendments introduced through the Act are inconsistent with the Constitution and the law.

Khokhar requested the court to enforce the Practice and Procedure Committee’s majority decision of October 31, which called for the formation of a full court to hear matters relating to the 26th Amendment.

He also sought annulment of the administrative order that prevented implementation of the committee’s decision.

It may be recalled that on October 31, the Practice and Procedure Committee had resolved that a full court should be constituted to hear challenges to the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court May October Court 26th Amendment

Recent Stories

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

2 minutes ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

30 minutes ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

2 hours ago
 Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

5 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

7 hours ago
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

18 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

18 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan