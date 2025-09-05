Man killed in Chauntra land dispute firing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A land dispute in the Chauntra area of Rawalpindi turned deadly on Friday when a man was killed and another injured in a firing incident. The scuffle, which took place on Chak Belly Road, resulted in the death of a man identified as Usman.

According to a spokesperson for the Rawalpindi Police, preliminary investigations suggest the clash was a result of a land dispute between two rival groups.

During the altercation, one side reportedly opened fire, killing Usman instantly.

His companion, Rafaqat, was also injured, though his injury was not from a firearm.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Nabeel Khokhar, along with other senior officers, arrived at the scene. The police sent the deceased's body for a post-mortem examination and moved the injured individual to a hospital for treatment. Investigators have collected evidence from the crime scene.

SP Khokhar stated that teams had been formed to arrest the culprits and bring them to justice.