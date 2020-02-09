UrduPoint.com
Defense Minister Rejects Rumors About 'problems' With Allies

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 08:30 PM

Defense minister rejects rumors about 'problems' with allies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Defense Minister, Pervaiz Khattak Sunday rejected rumors about arising of problems with allied parties and said news being percolated on media about disagreement with allies was baseless and unfounded.

He was addressing a Workers Convention in Zara Meena and Sui Gas provision scheme to Kawarai Village.

He said the government was having excellent relations with allied parties and consultation would be held with PML-Q in Lahore today.

He informed that result oriented meetings had been held with MQM, BNP Mengal, Grand Democratic Alliance and all their reservation had been properly addressed.

Pervaiz Khattak also out rightly rejected an in house change and said the government would complete its tenure, adding machinations of all those who were wrongly propagating rumors would fail.

He said that government did not believe in making deals and National Accountability Bureau was free and independent in its working.

He said a contact had been made with opposition relating accountability laws and all suggestions and proposals of opposition parties would be considered.

Defense Minister said the nation supports Kashmiris in their struggle to get right of self determination.

He said disputed legislations introduced by Modi government had unified minorities of India against an oppressive regime that would lead to debacle of the government.

He also appreciated people of Nowshera for their support and said all the problems of area citizenry would be resolved and all the basic amenities would be provided to them.

He also announced to reclaim more than 400 acres of barren land and construction of a college in PK 61.

He also inaugurated Jehangeera Kawarai Road.

