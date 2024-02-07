Delivery Process Of Essential Election Materials Underway
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The delivery process of essential election materials, including stationery items, polling boxes, and polling booths for the General elections on two national and four provincial seats in Sukkur district, was currently underway.
In the initial phase, all necessary items were delivered to the returning officers overseeing two National Assembly Constituencies including NA 200 and NA 201 Sukkur and four Provincial Assembly constituencies. This process was completed by Wednesday evening.
The delivery operations were being conducted under the supervision of District Returning Officer (DRO), Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar, along with police and rangers security.
Recent Stories
PSL online ticket booking website recovered
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner imposes ban on double riding of bike in Quetta7 minutes ago
-
Natives move to their inbred towns to become part of election festivity7 minutes ago
-
Capital maintains clean air for two consecutive days after prolonged dry spell7 minutes ago
-
All set for general elections in South Punjab7 minutes ago
-
Youth shot dead, another injured7 minutes ago
-
Polling material delivered to concerned officers in Islamabad27 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security being made to ensure polling in peaceful environment: DC37 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris pin great hopes on Pakistan polls: Ex-PM AJK47 minutes ago
-
Over 870000 voters to exercise right of franchise in Dir Lower constituencies47 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police nab proclaimed offender in murder case47 minutes ago
-
24 PTI's workers booked on misdemeanour charges47 minutes ago
-
Safety of election staff, materials & public on polling day ensure: Commissioner Sukkur47 minutes ago