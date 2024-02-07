Delivery process of essential election materials underway

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The delivery process of essential election materials, including stationery items, polling boxes, and polling booths for the General elections on two national and four provincial seats in Sukkur district, was currently underway.

In the initial phase, all necessary items were delivered to the returning officers overseeing two National Assembly Constituencies including NA 200 and NA 201 Sukkur and four Provincial Assembly constituencies. This process was completed by Wednesday evening.

The delivery operations were being conducted under the supervision of District Returning Officer (DRO), Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar, along with police and rangers security.