Open Menu

Delivery Process Of Essential Election Materials Underway

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Delivery process of essential election materials underway

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The delivery process of essential election materials, including stationery items, polling boxes, and polling booths for the General elections on two national and four provincial seats in Sukkur district, was currently underway.

In the initial phase, all necessary items were delivered to the returning officers overseeing two National Assembly Constituencies including NA 200 and NA 201 Sukkur and four Provincial Assembly constituencies. This process was completed by Wednesday evening.

The delivery operations were being conducted under the supervision of District Returning Officer (DRO), Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar, along with police and rangers security.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Rangers Police Provincial Assembly Sukkur All NA-200 NA-201

Recent Stories

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

2 hours ago
 Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

3 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

3 hours ago
 Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injur ..

Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

8 hours ago
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

17 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

17 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

17 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

17 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

17 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan