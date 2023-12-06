Open Menu

Demand, Supply, Sale Of Fertilizers Reviewed In Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2023 | 08:57 PM

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa to review the measures related to the demand, supply, and sale of fertilizers at fixed rates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa to review the measures related to the demand, supply, and sale of fertilizers at fixed rates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, District Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Director Agriculture Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Director Agriculture Dr Muhammad Ashfaq, representatives of Agrochemicals and FFC along with fertilizer dealers were present on this occasion.

The DC directed that the supply of fertilizer as per the demand should be ensured. He directed that the fertilizer should be provided to farmers and the supply of fertilizer should be increased.

The DC said that the sale of fertilizer should be ensured at a fixed price.

The representatives of fertilizer companies and fertilizer dealers informed the meeting about the demand and supply of fertilizers.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq said that wheat has been cultivated on more than 0.7 million acres of land, and 0.1 million acres were cultivated with edible oil crops, orchards, and fodder. Different crops have also been cultivated on 0.5 million acres of area of Cholistan.

He said that a total fine of Rs 4.4 million has been imposed this year for selling fertilizer above the fixed rate and hoarding fertilizer. As many as 52 FIRs have been registered in the police stations.

