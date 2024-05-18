DEO Usta Muhammad visits Gandakha High School

District Education Officer (DEO) Usta Muhammad, Akhtar Ahmad Jamali along with District Education Officer (DEO) Female on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Gandakha High School to inspect the ongoing exam at its centre

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) District Education Officer (DEO) Usta Muhammad, Akhtar Ahmad Jamali along with District Education Officer (DEO) Female on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Gandakha High school to inspect the ongoing exam at its centre.

On this occasion, Superintendent Gandakha and Additional Superintendent Qazi Khalil Jamali briefed them about the ongoing examinations.

During the visit, he also checked the papers of the ongoing intermediate of examination.

DEO Akhtar Jamali said that children should also acquire knowledge with enthusiasm because going forward, these children have to manage the future of the country.

Our endeavour is to equip the future generations with the jewel of modern education, he said.

He said that the present era was of education and ignorance could not change the destiny of any nation nor the dreams of development could be realized by staying in the dark.

Copying is darkening the students should remove its idea from the heart, the DEO said.

He said that copyists would be punished under UFM of the board and strict measures would be taken to eliminate cheating in examinations centers.

The DEO lauded the efforts of the Superintendent and Additional Superintendent Qazi Khalil Jamali for the good arrangements of the ongoing examinations.