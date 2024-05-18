DEO Usta Muhammad Visits Gandakha High School
Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2024 | 09:11 PM
District Education Officer (DEO) Usta Muhammad, Akhtar Ahmad Jamali along with District Education Officer (DEO) Female on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Gandakha High School to inspect the ongoing exam at its centre
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) District Education Officer (DEO) Usta Muhammad, Akhtar Ahmad Jamali along with District Education Officer (DEO) Female on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Gandakha High school to inspect the ongoing exam at its centre.
On this occasion, Superintendent Gandakha and Additional Superintendent Qazi Khalil Jamali briefed them about the ongoing examinations.
During the visit, he also checked the papers of the ongoing intermediate of examination.
DEO Akhtar Jamali said that children should also acquire knowledge with enthusiasm because going forward, these children have to manage the future of the country.
Our endeavour is to equip the future generations with the jewel of modern education, he said.
He said that the present era was of education and ignorance could not change the destiny of any nation nor the dreams of development could be realized by staying in the dark.
Copying is darkening the students should remove its idea from the heart, the DEO said.
He said that copyists would be punished under UFM of the board and strict measures would be taken to eliminate cheating in examinations centers.
The DEO lauded the efforts of the Superintendent and Additional Superintendent Qazi Khalil Jamali for the good arrangements of the ongoing examinations.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif
Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award
NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accred ..
SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base
LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters in 24 hours
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz ho ..
Government organizing open katchehri to solve people problems: Toru
HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas
CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif26 minutes ago
-
Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award26 minutes ago
-
NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accreditation by UN body26 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base26 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters in 24 hours21 minutes ago
-
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani students21 minutes ago
-
Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz hospital21 minutes ago
-
Government organizing open katchehri to solve people problems: Toru21 minutes ago
-
HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas32 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap32 minutes ago
-
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations32 minutes ago
-
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani students32 minutes ago