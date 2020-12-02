UrduPoint.com
Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Visits Residence Of Shaheed Wing Commander Nauman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:24 PM

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Wednesday visited the residence of Shaheed Wing Commander Nauman Akram in Lahore and met his family members

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Wednesday visited the residence of Shaheed Wing Commander Nauman Akram in Lahore and met his family members.

Nauman Akram was career officer of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and had embraced Shahadat on March 11, 2020 after his F-16 aircraft crashed near Shakarparian area of the Federal capital while rehearsing for the Pakistan Day Parade, a Senate Secretariat news release said.

� Father of Shaheed Commander Brig (R) Muhammad Akram, brother Salman Akram and son Talha were also present on the occasion.

The deputy chairman offered Fateha for the departed soul of Shaheed Wing Commander Nauman Akram.

