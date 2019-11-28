Deputy Commissioner inspects Reverse Osmosis Plant

(@imziishan)

The Deputy Commissioner, Capt. (r) Bilal Shahid Rao, has directed to ensure proper maintenance of Reverse Osmosis plant installed at village Fatah Muhammad Arain

NAUSHARO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner, Capt. (r) Bilal Shahid Rao, has directed to ensure proper maintenance of Reverse Osmosis plant installed at village Fatah Muhammad Arain.

During the visit of Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant the DC directed officials of Public Health Engineering Department to keep the RO plant functional so that people of the area could get clean drinking water.

The PHED official informed that RO-plant was installed with a cost of Rs 4.4 million provided by Pakistan Petroleum Limited for development works in the district.

The RO plants reduces the TDS of water to 258 while water available in the village had over 2000 TDS, he further informed.