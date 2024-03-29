Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Visits Utility Stores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 09:36 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor paid a surprise visit to the utility store established in Agani village of the district and inspected the available stock and its quality on Friday.

On the occasion, he directed the officials to provide daily commodities to the common people at the prices fixed by the government.

In this regard, any kind of negligence will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against hoarders. Shopkeep­ers were advised to display government-notified rates, action and transparency and fairness for all.

He further said that it is our responsibility to provide maximum relief to the common people and ensure the implementation of the prices fixed by the government so that they do not face any kind of inconvenience.

