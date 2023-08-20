Open Menu

Dera Police Arrested 13 Outlaws

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Dera police arrested 13 outlaws

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Dera police arrested 13 outlaws and recovered weapons and stolen goats from them in the limits of Shaheed Nawab police station on Sunday.

According to the details, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Shaheed Nawab Police Station Khanzada Khan carried out operations against the criminal elements and arrested two accused Alam Sher son of Behram Khan resident of Wanda Budh and Gul Niaz son of Dil Muhammad. The police recovered 07 goats worth Rs 35000 from the possession of both accused.

While during a snap checking in the area, 38 motorcycles and 13 vehicles were checked and 08 suspects were taken into custody.

In a raid, the proclaimed offender in the murder case, Saif ur Rehman son of Faizullah Baloch was arrested and recovered from him a 12-bore gun with 18 cartridges. Another accused Gul Nawaz son of Amir Khan resident of Badnikhel was arrested with one 30-bore pistol and 05 cartridges recovered from his possession.

In another action, the police arrested wanted criminal of murder case identified as Umar Gul son of Ghulam Gul resident of Rahmani Khel.

Police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigations.

