Dera’s DPO visits polling stations for examining security

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) District Police Officer(DPO) Abdul Rauf Qaisrani visits various polling stations to examine the security situation.

Accompanied by Senior Superintendent(SP) Headquarters Dera Muhammad Arshad Khan and DSP City Muhammad Adnan, he checked police personnel deployed at those polling stations and issued necessary directives to ensure peace and security in accordance with the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission.

Later, the DPO also inspected the Election Control Room established in the police lines, where the Incharge Control Room DSP Muhammad Imran Kundi briefed him about various relevant matters.

The polling process is successfully underway on all 821 polling stations including 282 male, 262 female, and 277 combined ones for eight Constituencies in Dera Ismail Khan.

The national assembly constituencies in Dera Ismail Khan included NA 44 and NA-45 while provincial assembly seats are PK- 111, 112, 113, 114 and 115.

The foolproof security arrangements had been made at all polling stations as out of a total of 821 polling stations, 158 polling stations have been declared as normal, while 551 are sensitive, and 112 are highly sensitive.

About 5473 police personnel besides Pakistan Army and FC personnel have been deployed to perform security duties for the peaceful conduct of the polls across the district.