Development work on two SEZs started in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government had initiated the development work on two Special Economic Zones (SEZs) at Bostan and Hub areas on public private partnership to boost significant economic activities in the province.

The development work on the projects of the said SEZs currently going in full swing would be completed soon, an official of Industries department Balochistan said on Thursday.

He said the government was working to expand its further support for the establishment of more special economic zones to accelerate economic activities in the province.

The government's assistance was being provided for developing infrastructure including communication network, water supply, gas, electricity and others utilities at the zero-point of the zones, he added.

Balochistan government had provided captive power generation permissible to developers of the zones and launched investor friendly visa to facilitate the investors which would also help empowerment opportunities for underprivileged locals in SEZs, the official mentioned.

"The provincial assets and other resources would be utilized for the progress and prosperity of the people under proper planning," he added.

He said the government had awarded one time custom duty exemption on importing of plants and machinery to be set up in the SEZs of the province. The government had also given income tax exemption for five years for zone enterprises, he added.