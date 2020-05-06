UrduPoint.com
Development Works On Rs 3 Billion Worth Projects Start In Rawalpindi: Parliamentary Secretary Sheikh Rashid

Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:01 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for ministry of Narcotics control MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq on Wednesday said that record development projects of worth Rs 3 billion have been started here in different city areas to uplift the livelihood of masses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for ministry of Narcotics control MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq on Wednesday said that record development projects of worth Rs 3 billion have been started here in different city areas to uplift the livelihood of masses.

Talking to APP he said that in addition to mega projects, Rs 1 billion would be spent here on different development schemes in various Union Councils (UCs).

The work was also continued for construction of new building blocks in fifteen schools and seven colleges in city.

The MNA said that mega projects were also underway for construction of mother-child hospital and Lai expressway.

He added that apart from mega projects, construction work of new buildings at schools and colleges, construction of streets, roads, sewerage system, provision of clean drinking water and drainage projects were also underway which would be completed with Rs 3 billion in two years period.

He also visited several schools and colleges in city while observed that five to six hundred boys and girls were sitting on the floor in institutes during studies.

He said that Rs 300 million would be spent for construction of blocks at schools and colleges for these students.

The constriction of Rahimabad road to be completed with Rs 430 million,he said and added that Rs 300 million would be utilized for construction work in different UCs of Constituencies NA-60 and Rs 300 mln for NA 62.

In order to deal with the flooded situation in nullah Lei due to monsoon rains, cleaning process has been started by the Water And Sanitation Authority (WASA) while sufficient funds wer also also available for this purpose, he added.

