DG Baitul Mal Visits Welfare Institutes

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Punjab Mudassar Riaz Malik on Monday visited various welfare institutions of the Social Welfare Department in Rawalpindi district.

According to the details, the DG along with Divisional Director social welfare Shahid Rana visited the newly established Potohar Rehabilitation Center comprising fifty beds at Wah General Hospital Taxila.

He took rounds of various hospital wards and interacted with the patients.

On the occasion, CEO District Health Authority Dr Ijaz Ahmed and MS Dr Abu Hanifa gave a briefing about the facilities provided in the centre.

While appreciating the efforts of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatta for establishing a rehabilitation centre in Taxila, he said that the administration of other districts could also establish similar institutions.

In the meeting with Commissioner, follow-up check-ups of patients, improving security arrangements and outlining of rules and regulations were discussed.

Later, Mudassar Malik along with Director Programs Zeb Waseem and Deputy Director Social Welfare Nabila Shahid visited the "Sanat Zar" institute and distributed certificates to the students who completed various courses.

The DG was also briefed about the facilities provided to women living in "Dar- ul-Aman" and "Dar ul Falah" and the elderly living in the old age "Afiat" institute on the occasion.

