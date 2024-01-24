DG Directs To Renovate Parks, Road On Urgent Basis
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Director General (DG), Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ahmed Hassan Ranjha here on Wednesday directed to renovate parks and main roads of the city on urgent basis.
PHA had started renovation of the parks and roads in the city, said a press release.
The DG directed to improve the security of parks of the city.
The PHA will also repair lights, swings and walking tracks in the parks.
