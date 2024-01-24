Open Menu

DG Directs To Renovate Parks, Road On Urgent Basis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM

DG directs to renovate parks, road on urgent basis

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Director General (DG), Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ahmed Hassan Ranjha here on Wednesday directed to renovate parks and main roads of the city on urgent basis.

PHA had started renovation of the parks and roads in the city, said a press release.

The DG directed to improve the security of parks of the city.

The PHA will also repair lights, swings and walking tracks in the parks.

Related Topics

Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against J ..

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..

10 minutes ago
 Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m i ..

Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years

38 minutes ago
 Misinformation through AI threat to states, democr ..

Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi

3 hours ago
 COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane T ..

COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

6 hours ago
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

15 hours ago
 ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

15 hours ago
 Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

15 hours ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

15 hours ago
 Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign M ..

Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom

15 hours ago
 Construction of smart police stations being starte ..

Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan