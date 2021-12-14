UrduPoint.com

DG Excise Vows To Provide All Facilities To Taxpayers

DG Excise vows to provide all facilities to taxpayers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The newly appointed Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Mahmood Aslam on Tuesday directed concerned officials that taxpayers should be provided with every possible facility and complete information about taxes.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of excise directors held at Directorate General of Excise, Peshawar.

Director Revenue, Syed Al-Amin gave a detailed briefing to the Director General on various issues and ongoing reforms in the department.

The director general directed to expedite work on the ongoing reforms, ADP schemes and digitization process.

He stressed the need of awareness campaign about the relief on vehicles registration fee that is only one rupee.

He said that work on all pending administrative and legal matters of the department should be started at the earliest and resolve all complaints received about the department on Pakistan Citizen Portal.

The director general said that new rating areas should be included in the tax net instead of imposing additional burden of property tax on people.

Moreover, he also directed to completed all legal action as soon as possible after confiscation of illegal vehicles.

He said that Director Narcotics should present his recommendations to the further expedite camping against drug-mafia and enhance the capacity building of excise personnel.

He directed that excise squads should be on constant alert against drug mafia to protect youth from addiction.

